Karan Johar was caught off-guard when Shekhar Kapur shared a throwback picture of Yash Johar and Bruce Lee

Old throwback picture of Yash Johar with Bruce Lee and James Coburn. Old throwback picture of Yash Johar with Bruce Lee and James Coburn.

Karan Johar is known to share a close bond with his late father, Yash Johar and is often seen recalling the good old days with him. Recently, a throwback picture of the veteran filmmaker surfaced on social media and Karan was more than delighted and nostalgic at the same time. The image in question was shared by ace director Shekhar Kapur and it left KJo highly emotional. It had Yash Johar along with legendary action star Bruce Lee and actor James Coburn.

Shekhar Kapur shared the picture on Twitter. He wrote, “Hi @karanjohar. Was going thru archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found! A Pic of ur Dad with James Coburn and Bruce.” Karan, feeling amazed with the pleasant surprise replied, “OMG! That’s amazing!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this @shekharkapur”. He even went on to share the picture on his Instagram handle, saying, “My father and Bruce Lee in one image!! Never thought I would see this visual! Thanks #shekharkapur.”

Hi @karanjohar. Was going thru archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found! A Pic of ur Dad with James Coburn and Bruce pic.twitter.com/0hv2xlhDnt — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 5, 2017

Even Anil Kapoor retweeted the picture, writing, “This picture has so much history & genius in it! Yashji is a legend & one of the most humble & kind people I’ve ever met ! @karanjohar”.

This picture has so much history & genius in it! Yashji is a legend & one of the most humble & kind people I’ve ever met ! @karanjohar http://t.co/bNj2zJbVeu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 5, 2017

Karan Johar has always been giving us some real family goals. Not only did he share a more than close bond with his father, he is also exceptionally close to his mother, Hiroo Johar. He also kept the names of his twins as Yash (after the filmmaker’s father) and Ruhi (a spinoff of his mother’s name).

On the work front, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has taken a sabbatical from directing and has been more keen on producing movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and OK Jaanu. His upcoming productions are Drive and Ittefaq.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd