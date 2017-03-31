Karan Johar wants Alia Bhatt to play Twinkle Khanna in his biopic

Karan Johar said that Alia Bhatt should play the role of his best friend in his biopic. Karan Johar said that Alia Bhatt should play the role of his best friend in his biopic.

Alia Bhatt’s recent film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a raging success. This film also starring Varun Dhawan was produced by Dharma Productions. Not just this, everyone in the industry considers KJo to be Alia’s godfather. From introducing her in Student Of The Year to working with her on multiple projects including Kapoor and Sons and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania before that, there is a bond here.

Alia won the trophy for Outstanding Talent of the Year award at the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2017. Karan Johar, who presented this award, said that he would want the Udta Punjab star to play the role of his friend Twinkle Khanna if a biopic of his was ever made. This, he said, when Alia jokingly told him that she would want to play the role of Hiroo Johar, his mother in the biopic. The director also pointed out that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star is not Sindhi enough to play Hiroo.

It is well-known that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have been the best of friends since when they were just teens. In fact, we got to see the two of them together and relaxed in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Season 5. The fact that Twinkle Khanna was also supposed to play the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was also discussed.

Though the conversation seems impromptu, the director seems to know who he wants to cast. Alia, a star closest to him from the current lot to play the role of his best friend, is quite appropriate.

