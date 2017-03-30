Karan Johar’s twins Yash, Roohi meet Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra at home, see pics

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen heading to Karan Johar’s house on Wednesday night to meet his children Yash and Roohi. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen heading to Karan Johar’s house on Wednesday night to meet his children Yash and Roohi.

Karan Johar took his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, home after 50-day stay in NICU at a Mumbai hospital and his Bollywood friends have been making a beeline to meet them. The first to the post are his Student of the Year mentees Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. As Karan returned home with his bundles of joy on Wednesday, we showed you pictures of their journey. Both Yash and Roohi were born premature, which made their stay in the hospital a necessity. Karan, who has said he was terrified when the twins were born, has been spending most of his time in the hospital.

Sidharth and Varun were seen heading to Karan’s house on Wednesday night. Alia Bhatt, the third Student of the Year, was among the select few who had met the twins when they were still in the hospital. The pictures of Karan and Alia’s late-night visit to the hospital were clicked and shared widely. Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were the only other of KJo’s Bollywood friends who visited the twins in hospital.

However, given that the babies are preemies, not too many people will be allowed to meet them. In fact, a Mumbai Mirror report quoted Dr Bhupendra Avasthi, who has been monitoring the kids’ health, as saying, “Normally, babies have low immunity and in case of premature births, extra precaution is mandatory… Regular follow-up (check-up) is of utmost importance so that we can monitor their growth. Deficiencies that they had during birth also need to be checked. We have fixed dates to conduct tests and ascertain their health. He (Karan) needs to keep a tab on the number of guests he receives; the babies are susceptible to infection.” The report further suggests that a special crib has been designed for the kids to keep infection at bay.

Karan had earlier spoken about how he has the nursery ready for his twins. “When I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. Some people told me that there were Coldplay versions of nursery rhymes, but I definitely didn’t want that for them. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me,” Karan had said.

