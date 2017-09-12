Did Karan Johar take a potshot at Kangana Ranaut with his latest cryptic tweet?

Did Karan Johar just fire another salvo at Kangana Ranaut? Did Karan Johar just fire another salvo at Kangana Ranaut?

Looks like the ugly feud between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is not one to be buried anytime soon. Unlike Kangana who chooses to be straightforward with her public statements, filmmaker Karan has taken to social media to share a cryptic tweet and it looks like it is directed at Queen actor Kangana.

Karan wrote, “Dear talent …I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion….they are constantly conspiring against you…don’t you see it?” Kangana has long been fighting the battle against nepotism and has said that outsiders like herself make their place in Bollywood on the basis of sheer talent, unlike the star kids. Also, this could be Karan’s interpretation of the entire situation around the debate. And if we go by that then Karan is not only accepting that Kangana is one talented power-house, but he is also adding that it is her over-confidence and delusion that is taking her down.

Well, talking about the entire controversy, it all started with Kangana’s infamous comment on Karan Johar being ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ on his talk show and was further fueled by Kangana’s other revelations on Aap Ki Adalat. While a lot of people are of the opinion that Kangana’s ego is the main reason behind this fiasco, there is also a huge fan following behind Kangana who is supporting all her moves and her quest for feminism and fair work in the industry.

Dear talent …I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion….they are constantly conspiring against you…don’t you see it? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2017

People are even speculating that all this could be a promotional gimmick for Kangana’s upcoming film Simran but only time will tell how much of truth these words hold. Hansal Mehta’s Simran is hitting the theaters on September 15.

