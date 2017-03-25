Karan Johar turns singer, records first song for Shekhar Ravjiani. And you thought he could only dance?

Karan Johar’s singing debut composed by Shekhar Ravjiani. Karan Johar’s singing debut composed by Shekhar Ravjiani.

Karan Johar is man of many talents. He is currently the head of Dharma Productions, he is a director whose last outing was titled Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and he turned author with his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy.’ Now, this man who seems to be judging just too many reality shows on Indian television, recently has taken to singing. Composer Shekhar Ravjiani took to Twitter to share this interesting news with his fans. He posted a picture of Karan all suited up in a sweatshirt, wearing the headphones standing in front of a microphone in a place that looks much like a recording studio.

Thank you Shekhar sir! Singing for you was an honour…I hope this leads to a long innings as a playback singer ….for me! #dreamcometrue http://t.co/c1v47ug6j6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 23, 2017

Karan seems to be concentrating on something really hard in the picture. Shekhar said, “@karanjohar records a song for me #yetanotherrole #dilhaihindustani.” This seems to be a part of Shekhar Ravjiani’s current singing reality show titled Dil Hai Hindustani – a global show that features voices from around the world singing Indian songs.

Karan replied to the composer and said, “Thank you Shekhar sir! Singing for you was an honour…I hope this leads to a long innings as a playback singer ….for me! #dreamcometrue.”

Dil Hai Hindustani airs on Star Plus and has Karan Johar and Shekhar Ravjiani as its judges, along with Shalmali Kholgade and Badshah.

Other than this, Karan Johar is also looking forward to the release of magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion helmed by SS Rajamouli and distributed by Dharma Productions. The mega film stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. KJo has also signed superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for one of his upcoming projects.

