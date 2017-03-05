Karan Johar becomes a father with twins via surrogacy, says report

Producer director Karan Johar. (File photo. Express) Producer director Karan Johar. (File photo. Express)

Producer director Karan Johar has become the proud parent of a set of twins born through surrogacy. The twins – a boy and a girl – were born about a month back. Johar has not confirmed the same. However, the public health department has acknowledged the registry of the births. “The birth registrations were done on Friday,” BMC executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar was quoted as saying by The Times of India. Born at Masrani Hospital in Andheri (West), the infants have not been named yet, according to the BMC. The report does not reveal the identity of the mother, however, the registration refers to the Bollywood celebrity as the father.

The report states that the birth names of the children as of now are “baby girl” and “baby boy”.

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken the route to surrogacy to add a member to their families, the most high-profile instance being that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

King Khan’s youngest child, AbRam, was born via surrogacy.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, too, was born through in-vitro fertilisation and surrogacy, in June 2016.

Johar’s wish to become a parent was seen in his recent autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, when he had said, “”I don’t know what I’m going to do about it but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I do feel the need because I have plenty of love to offer and I’d like to take it forward.”

