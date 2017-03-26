Karan Johar to share pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi soon

Karan Johar planning to share pics of his twins soon. Karan Johar planning to share pics of his twins soon.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said he will surely share the picture of his children but at the right time. The news broke on March 5 and soon the new dad confirmed he has become the father to twins via a statement. Fans, who are keen to get a glimpse of the twins might not have to wait much.

Karan Johar, who was present at an event with the star cast of Badrinath Ki Dhulania said, “I am very excited to share the wonderful visual of my children with everyone but at the right time. I hope I can share with everyone soon,” and this news will make his fans all excited for sure.

Earlier, a photo of twins, said to be Karan Johar’s babies, has gone viral. Despite indianexpress.com getting in touch with Karan’s Dharma Productions regarding the veracity of pictures, no response was forthcoming.

Earlier this month the filmmaker had announced the birth of his twins – son Yash and daughter Roohi, who are born through surrogacy.

In a statement, Karan thanked the “marvels of medical science” for this happy news.

In his statement Karan said, “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

He also added, “This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the upbringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.”

The 44-year-old filmmaker, also expressed his happiness for the success of Badrinath Ki Dhulania at the event last night, and said he is proud to produce the film.

“I am very happy and excited that the film has clocked Rs 100 crore at the box office. We are proud of the film.”

