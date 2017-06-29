Karan Johar to Mira Rajput Kapoor: I can’t wait for my daughter Roohi to become best friends with Misha

Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know said Karan Johar. Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know said Karan Johar.

Today evening, star wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar, both of them have embraced parenthood recently, graced a book launch event and the book spoke about children’s fitness. Mira at this event was asked to describe how parenthood has been for her, to which she joyfully said that parenthood is a fulfilling experience for her. She said, “I am thoroughly enjoying this new phase of my life. Parenting is extremely fulfilling.”

Karan Johar described parenthood as daunting and shocking. He was heard saying, “It is daunting, it is exhilarating, it is shocking in my case. It is just everything I thought it would be, and yet what I thought it was not. Everytime I look at them, I can’t believe they are mine. I am just blessed every morning to, each day by their presence.. I always say they are the finest Dharma production!”

Karan Johar became father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy a few months back and the director has been sharing anecdotes from this new phase of his life, on various platforms.

However, when it comes to caring for his kids, the director mentioned, “My mum, she is the universe to me,” and spoke about how she takes all the calls when it comes to food the twins be fed.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor became parents in August 2016, and both of them have been seen having some great time with their daughter Misha. We all know Misha is a complete package of cuteness, and have seen her pictures on social media shared by Shahid.

Karan Johar is a man of words, and always had some very nice things to say about Mira. He said, “Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know. And I can’t wait for my daughter Roohi to become best friends with Misha!”

