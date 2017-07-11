Karan Johar to hold masterclass on ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar will deliver the masterclass on the theme ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’ Karan Johar will deliver the masterclass on the theme ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’

Filmmaker Karan Johar will deliver a masterclass at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to be held from August 10 to 22. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the fest’s founder and director, said in a statement: “We are extremely honoured and glad to have Karan (Johar) be part of our festival this year. He is one of the most reputed filmmakers in India and is such a loved personality. We here in Melbourne and people of the city are looking forward for his masterclass which he will be delivering as part of the festival this year.” Mitu Bhowmick Lange is also the head of a film production and distribution company called Mind Blowing Films

The 45-year-old director, who has helmed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan, will deliver a special masterclass on ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’. People across all cities in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji Island are expected to attend the fest. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma. This year, IFFM has diversity as its central theme.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an annual Indian film festival which was founded in 2010 by Mitu Bhowmick Lange. This year it will showcase over 60 films — indie and short included — in 20 different languages. The films from India will include 30 Australian premieres.

Apart from cinema, IFFM also holds other events like Bollywood Dance Competition and Masterclasses with well-known directors and writers.

