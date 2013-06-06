Karan Johar to direct Ranbir Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be directing Ranbir Kapoor for a film next year.

Karan Johar has produced two of Ranbir’s film — Wake Up Sid (2009) and the recently released Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Both the films had a successful run at box office.

The duo would be teaming up again for a film,which will be directed by Karan.

“It is true Karan will be directing Ranbir. And the film is likely to go on the floors early next year,” according to sources.

It is not clear if it will be the same period film or not that Karan is supposed to direct. The project,a love story set in Lahore during partition,was dear to his late father Yash Johar.

On his part,Ranbir will complete Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam first and then he is likely to begin shooting in July for Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet.

Both of Ranbir’s films with Karan’s production house – the coming of age film Wake Up Sid and the recent romantic

comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – were directed by Ayan

Mukerji.

