Karan Johar to announce his next collaboration with Sonakshi Sinha

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha had collaborated for the thriller film, Ittefaq Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha had collaborated for the thriller film, Ittefaq

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he will announce a new film with actress Sonakshi Sinha within the next two weeks. Their last collaboration was Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Dharma Productions.

“I am very happy that I worked with Sonakshi and it wasn’t any kind of ‘ittefaq’ (coincidence) and that film did well that also wasn’t and ‘ittefaq’. So now, we are doing another film together and the name and details about the film will be announced within two weeks,” Karan Johar said in a statement.

The filmmaker spoke to media on the sidelines of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 here on Friday. Sonakshi was in attendance too with Rekha, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Karan Johar is also producing Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which will be trilogy.

“Brahmastra is in prep mode. Ranbir (Kapoor), Alia (Bhatt) and Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan are working in the film. The films’ shoot will begin in February or March next year. Hopefully, it will release next year as well. And hopefully, after every two years, we will come up with new part of Brahmastra,” he said.

Karan Johar recently also announced that he will be launching Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak. Dhadak is the remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd