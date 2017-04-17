Karan Johar thinks AbRam posed with mom Gauri Khan and stole her thunder. We agree

Karan Johar tweeted a picture of Gauri Khan and AbRam in which the two are seen striking a pose. Karan Johar tweeted a picture of Gauri Khan and AbRam in which the two are seen striking a pose.

Karan Johar has taken many star kids under his wing, mentored them and launched them into Bollywood stratosphere. The director-producer has now taken a liking to none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest and cute son Ab Ram. And if you take Karan’s words, AbRam is already a poser, if not a superstar yet like his father. Karan tweeted a picture of Gauri Khan and AbRam in which the two are seen striking a pose. While Gauri looks stunning in a floral dress, it is AbRam that caught Karan’s attention. Karan wrote on Twitter, “The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother.”

The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother… pic.twitter.com/Nt6bvB7QPE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2017

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated in several Hindi films. Their families are close to each other and two can be seen meeting every now and then. Shah Rukh recently launched Karan Johar’s biography An Unsuitable Boy. On the other hand, Gauri patiently designed nursery room for Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi. Karan shared the image of the nursery and also thanked his dear friend Gauri for this lovely gesture. Karan wrote on Twitter, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri….” He shared another picture and wrote, “The detailing of the baby nursery….designed with love and care by @gaurikhan.”

Recently, Karan also said that if he will have to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a film, he will have no second thoughts. Karan wrote in a blog for NDTV, “And tomorrow if I want to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s son because he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son and I believe I can gain from it, why won’t I? I run a company, it’s a balance of commerce and art, and both matter.”

