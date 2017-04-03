Karan Johar takes us on a tour of Yash, Roohi’s nursery, watch video

Earlier, Karan shared some lovely images from the nursery. Earlier, Karan shared some lovely images from the nursery.

Karan Johar is joyous and can’t contain his excitement of being a father to his new babies — Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. After sharing some lovely pictures from his baby nursery, Karan now takes you on a tour of this wonderful nursery via video. Karan shared a video on his Twitter account and captioned it as, “The Disney boy looks over us.” Going by the video, one can see the names of Yash Johar and Roohi Johar printed on small baby white towels. One can also see carpets printed with Disney cartoons in the video.

The Disney boy looks over us! pic.twitter.com/XWeHMYNdEn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017

Earlier, Karan shared some lovely images from the nursery. He wrote with the image, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….it’s my paradise!!! Love you gauri….” While sharing another picture he shared had this written with it, “The detailing of the baby nursery….designed with love and care by @gaurikhan.” Now we are waiting to see Yash and Roohi too.

See Karan Johar’s pictures with his babies:

During an event, Karan shared on how he grew up listening to music, “When I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. Some people told me that there were Coldplay versions of nursery rhymes, but I definitely didn’t want that for them. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me.”

The twins were born on February 7 this year. Both babies were at the NICU of a suburban hospital for over 50 days as they were born prematurely. Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars have visited the twins including Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others.

