Karan Johar reveals the release date of Student Of The Year 2 in new poster, see photo

Karan Johar’s campus drama Student Of The Year was not only one of the most loved films of 2012 but it also became the launchpad for talent powerhouses Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Fans are therefore bound to have high expectations from the second installment of this Dharma Productions franchise. Unveiling a new poster of the much-anticipated film on Wednesday evening, Karan Johar also revealed that the Tiger Shroff starrer would hit the theaters on November 23.

He tweeted, “SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra …@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF.”

Talking about the poster, Tiger is doing full justice to the spoilt-brat avatar with his rugged denim and chiselled abs look. Ever since its announcement, SOTY 2 has been making headlines particularly with regard to its female leads. And making fans even more impatient, Karan has revealed that the two new leading ladies will be announced next month.

Rumour mills were earlier abuzz that Karan was in talks with the Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar for the film, but recently he denied the reports to indianexpress.com. Earlier, there were also reports that Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya and Disha Patani were finalised to star in the film alongside Tiger. However, the makers have refused to comment on the same.

Unlike the previous Karan Johar directorial, Student Of The Year 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously delivered box office duds like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. Will Student of The Year 2 become his claim to fame? Only time will tell.

