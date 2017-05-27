Karan Johar : SS Rajamouli has become India’s biggest superstar

Karan Johar is overwhelmed with all the love which came his way on his 45th birthday. Karan Johar is overwhelmed with all the love which came his way on his 45th birthday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar can’t stop praising S.S. Rajamouli — who he feels has emerged as the biggest superstar in Indian cinema — and the phenomenon that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has turned out to be. Karan had presented the Hindi version of the film. Talking about the massive success of the movie which has minted over Rs 1500 crore at the global box office, he said: “I feel short of words when I speak about ‘Baahubali’. It has become a milestone film. S.S. Rajamouli has become the country’s biggest superstar.”

“I think the filmmaker’s victory is beyond everybody else. I am honoured that I and my production house got associated with ‘Baahubali’ and I am proud and privileged to be a part of its journey.” He spoke on the sidelines of the success party of his friend Ekta Kapoor’s production Half Girlfriend here on Friday night.

Karan also spoke about his birthday celebrations where the who’s who of Bollywood came in. “It was a private celebration. We had a great time. I am very overwhelmed with all the love which comes my way and I am very grateful for that,” said the writer-filmmaker-chat show host, who turned 45 on Thursday.

Karan Johar also praised the team of Half Girlfriend, which he is yet to watch.

