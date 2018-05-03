Karan Johar confirms Vikram Batra biopic, Sidharth Malhotra to play Kargil war hero

Sidharth Malhotra is excited about taking on the role as ‘Sher Shah’ Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra is excited about taking on the role as ‘Sher Shah’ Vikram Batra.

Karan Johar has served us with lots of interesting films in the past. The ace filmmaker thinks that ‘true stories are always the best stories to tell’ and thus has confirmed that Dharma Productions is now working on a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. The lead actor for the film is none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth, whose Bollywood career was launched by Karan Johar with Student Of The Year, is excited about taking on the role as ‘Sher Shah’ Vikram Batra. The actor tweeted, “Excited to announce that I will be portraying “Sher Shah” Vikram Batras heroic story produced by @DharmaMovies n Shabbir box wala,Directed by Vishnu Varadhan ,written by-Sandeep Srivastava. #Shershah.”

Sidharth also shared in a statement, “Vikram Batra’s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year.”

See Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet here:

Excited to announce that I will be portraying “Sher Shah” Vikram Batras heroic story produced by @DharmaMovies n Shabbir box wala,Directed by Vishnu Varadhan ,written by-Sandeep Srivastava. #Shershah — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) May 3, 2018

While Karan’s earlier tweet read, “True stories are always the best stories to tell….watch this space for an exciting @DharmaMovies announcement! Coming up!,” the next tweet shared details of the project.

“Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More @DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra @S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra Vishnu Varadhan to direct WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava,” reads the tweet.

See all the recent tweets of Karan Johar here:

True stories are always the best stories to tell….watch this space for an exciting @DharmaMovies announcement! Coming up! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018

Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra

Vishnu Varadhan to direct

WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018

The Kargil war hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra – India’s highest war-time gallantry award.

