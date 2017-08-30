Karan Johar shares yet another adorable photo of twins Yash and Roohi and it is going viral once again

Karan Johar shares second photo of his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar shares second photo of his twins Yash and Roohi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Instagram profile became a delightful sight for his followers as he shared the second photo of his twins, Yash and Roohi late on Tuesday night. The endearing photo came as the last one in the series of photos which Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer posted last night. The first one had his parents, Yash and Hiroo Johar posing with his best friend, Aditya Chopra’s parents Yash and Pamela Chopra.

Out of the nine pictures which KJo shared, the one which melted our heart was of his bundles of joy Roohi and Yash. This is the second time that the proud daddy has shared a glimpse of his little ones with the world. The first photo of the munchkins came only after they turned six months old on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Warmly cradled in the arms of their grandmother Hiroo Johar, the twins looked adorable then.

The latest picture of Bollywood’s youngest brother-sister duo is an overdose of cuteness. While Karan’s baby girl, Roohi has a heartwarming smile, his baby boy, Yash looks at you with his naughty eyes in the picture and it gets difficult to move away from the picture without a smile on the face. Karan captioned the image, “My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The 45-year-old filmmaker, when held his two babies in his arms for the first time, had tears rolling down his cheeks. He said, “When I held them for the first time, it was a beginning of a different kind of a love story altogether and I do not know how to explain it.”

Roohi and Yash were born through surrogacy. Karan named his two kids on his parent’s name. While Yash is Karan’s late father’s name, Roohi is a mix of his mother, Hiroo’s name. Talking about the two superstars of his life, Karan said in an interview, “To me, my kids are two superstars. Every time they do anything, it is a big thing for me.”

