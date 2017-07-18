Karan Johar shares the first picture of his twins Yash and Roohi, see photo

Karan Johar shares a picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi while he is away from them. Karan Johar shares a picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi while he is away from them.

The new daddy of Bollywood Karan Johar has been on his toes ever since he welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash in March this year. The filmmaker also promised to share the photos of his children born through surrogacy soon with the world. And it seems like the wait is finally over. KJo has shared a picture of his little bundles of joy on his social media account. Wait, before you start hyperventilating about how the ‘finest Dharma productions’ look like, here is a catch. The picture has only the cute little hands of Yash, Roohi and probably their father, Karan.

Karan, who flew to New York for IIFA awards, is probably away from his children for the first time, ever since they came into the world. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “I miss my babies!!!! #roohiandyash.” Earlier, during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the filmmaker on being asked about sharing the pictures of his twins said, “I am very excited to share the wonderful visual of my children with everyone but at the right time. I hope I can share their picture with everyone soon.” And it seems it is the right time now.

Like many other Bollywood kids, a picture of Roohi and Yash went viral on social media a few months back. But there was no official confirmation on the photo being authentic.

The daddy cool, Karan Johar, on several occasions, has talked about his two munchkins and the joy of being a father. Talking about his experience of holding his new borns for the first time on a chat show, he said, “When I held them for the first time, I don’t think I can describe the feeling. I cannot explain what I felt. I just sat in the chair and held my daughter first, as she is a little more vulnerable medically. I didn’t even realise there were tears rolling down my face. That feeling cannot be replaced by any other emotion.”

See photos of Karan Johar with his children

After seeing this adorable picture, we cannot wait to catch a glimpse of the beautiful children. We hope Karan is listening.

