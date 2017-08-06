Karan Johar shares his dreams for Yash and Roohi in this emotional letter written by him

Karan Johars pens down an emotional letter where he speaks about his dreams for Yash and Roohi. Karan Johars pens down an emotional letter where he speaks about his dreams for Yash and Roohi.

Earlier this year when Karan Johar announced that he has stepped into the role of a father and welcomed his two kids Yash and Roohi, the entire Bollywood and media were wanting to know when the director would give us their first look. While the wait is still on, Karan has been constantly talking about his fatherhood, how Yash and Roohi are doing and how the two little angels have become the centre of his life. Now, in a heartfelt message, the director reveals his dreams for the two kids, and mind you it has nothing to do with carrying forward his legacy.

In the letter which the director has written for Vogue magazine, Karan reveals how he has become conscious about his health just because he wants to live as long as he can to be around the two kids.

He wrote, “I started going to the gym and got myself a nutritionist. All to get healthier, so I’m around. I’m aware that the one thing I can give you, that I owe you, is my life.” The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director narrates about how he has been receiving millions of guidelines about parenting but yet he had to pave his own path since he was a single parent. While to the world, this decision by the director looked absolutely sudden, Karan feels it was his intuition that spoke to him that he is ready to take this step.

“I am learning to rely more on my instincts and I’m learning to accept the fears, apprehensions, and insecurities that come with being a dad. I’ve already started imagining things like your first day at school, your first words and even your first acknowledgment of me. To tell you the truth, every single day I whisper ‘papa, papa, papa’ into your ears because I’m petrified that your first words will be in Malayalam (all our four nurses are from Kerala)!” writes Karan.

The director talks about his second dream, and how it has nothing to do with his legacy. He recalls how his father never wanted him to be in the entertainment world, and he wants to give the same sort of freedom to his kids. “I don’t want you to do what is expected just because I have a company and have built a legacy. I wish that I bring you up to become people who are fiercely independent in your choices, opinions and your individual lives. The legacy, if any, I want to pass on is the independence that I was given,” added the 45-year-old director.

And last but not the least, Karan’s third dream is to be remembered by them when he is gone. He writes, “I always remember what my father did and who he was. I live with my mother and I love seeing what she says and what she doesn’t. I want you two to eventually remember it all.”

