Karan Johar reveals his baby nursery made by Gauri Khan. Here are the beautiful pics

Karan Johar revealed that his baby nursery is designed by none other than his best friend, Gauri Khan. Karan Johar revealed that his baby nursery is designed by none other than his best friend, Gauri Khan.

Karan Johar took his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, home on Wednesday and now he has revealed that his baby nursery is designed by none other than his best friend, Gauri Khan. Taking to Twitter, Karan not only shared a lovely image of the nursery which is a dream made in white, he also had Gauri and himself in the nursery. He wrote with the image, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri….” Gauri is Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and a successful interior designer.

In fact, Gauri is reportedly among the few close friends of Karan who were aware of his decision to have children via surrogacy. The twins were born on February 7 and went home after a stay of over 50 days in the NICU as they were born premature. Gauri went to visit Karan and his bundles of joy on Thursday. Earlier, we saw Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who met the twins on Wednesday at home.

Gauri has also designed the home of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor recently thanked Gauri for giving him his “first home”.

See Karan Johar’s baby nursery made by Gauri Khan:

My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri…. pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017

See more pics as Gauri Khan came to meet Karan Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi:

Karan had also written about Gauri recently in Hindustan Times, talking about her journey in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan. “I became her first friend from the industry, an industry that she had otherwise stayed away from because she was wary of the people in it. The Delhi girl who used to dance with Shiamak Davar had thought that film industry people were not her cup of coffee. I kind of broke that mindset for her. In fact, I think that the foundation of my friendship with Gauri lies in the fact that I made her love the people in the movies, people who are actually really great. She grew to realise that, and today, all her strong equations are from within the film fraternity. I’ve seen her evolve from being an apparently aloof girl to now actively belonging to her husband’s world. I’ve seen her rooting for his films and being stressed and jittery pre-release just like any movie industry person’s family member would be. But in the last decade, she’s also come into her own in a whole new way.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd