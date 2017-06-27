Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on death anniversary, says ‘his teachings are my lifeline’. See photo

In his autobiography, Karan Johar revealed how his late father, Yash Johar was his go-to person in every difficult situation of his life. In his autobiography, Karan Johar revealed how his late father, Yash Johar was his go-to person in every difficult situation of his life.

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father, Yash Johar, on his 13th death anniversary. The director-producer took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of his teenage days with his father and captioned it, “His teachings are my lifeline.” The founder of Dharma Productions, Yash Johar, died at the age of 74, on June 26, 2004, after battling cancer. The ace filmmaker gave blockbuster films like Dostana, Agneepath, and Duplicate among others.

KJo, in his book, An Unsuitable Boy, talked at length about his relationship with his father. If it was not for the support of his father, Karan would have never made it to the film industry. In his autobiography, Karan revealed how his father was his go-to person in every difficult situation of his life. The happy-go-lucky Karan, who seems to be the life of every big Bollywood party, came out with his emotional side and the chapter where he mentioned about Yash Johar’s incurable illness and his demise made for the most emotional read in the entire book. Not only Karan, Shah Rukh Khan too was broken with the news since he loved him like his own father. Sharing SRK’s reaction Karan wrote, “He just wept and wept, as if from his core. He cried and said, ‘I’ve lost one father, I can’t lose another.’”

Karan, who is now a father of twins, Yash and Roohi, has named his son on his father’s name and his daughter’s name is an anagram of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo. While talking about his parenting plan for Yash and Roohi, Karan earlier said, “Everybody thinks that I am going to spoil my children but that’s not true. Contrary to what people think, I was not a spoilt brat. My mother gave me a very strong value system, I was very scared of her. I was very aware of the struggles that my family went through.”

