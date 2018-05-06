Karan Johar: Marathi film industry is making extraordinary movies

Madhuri Dixit marks debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List, which is produced by Karan Johar. Madhuri Dixit marks debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List, which is produced by Karan Johar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar says regional cinema is showing immense growth and he would like to back more films in different languages. Karan, through his banner Dharma Productions, made a successful foray into Telugu cinema with Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack and upcoming film Bucket List is his first step in Marathi cinema. The film also marks Madhuri Dixit Nene’s debut in Marathi cinema.

“Cinema in our country is growing by leaps and bounds and taking big strides. We keep dividing it with terminology and calling it regional cinema, we should just call it Indian cinema and be proud of it. There is tremendous potential in regional cinema,” Karan said.

“Marathi cinema is so huge and powerful part of Indian cinema and it is making extraordinary movies, there is amazing writing, performances that have won so many millions of hearts,” he added.

Karan said being associated with Marathi cinema was always on his mind. “I want to do much more in regional cinema. We are also remaking Marathi film ‘Sairat’ in Hindi. We have got one more script and I want to do much more in regional cinema. At Dharma Productions we want to show our talent and abilities in regional cinema,” he said.

When asked if he would like to take up acting offers in Marathi cinema, Karan said, “I am a big flop actor. None of my films run. I did Bombay Velvet and Welcome to New York. and both didn’t work. Nobody should cast me in any film. I should not be taken. No viability with me. I am a very big flop actor.”

Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of Bucket List, a Marathi film that he is presenting. The film marks dancing diva Madhuri Dixit’s debut in Marathi cinema.

Bucket List is set to release on May 25.

