Calling Karan: KJo feels Ranbir Kapoor and his partner should set better relationship boundaries

Karan Johar, who is now not only a filmmaker and a TV chat show host but also a radio jockey, had an advice for those listeners who are stuck with their over-possessive partners. In the new episode of his radio show Calling Karan which airs on Ishq 104.8 FM, KJo tried to explain the meaning of relationship boundaries where checking phones of one’s partner and not giving the other, physical space is unacceptable. He emphasises on respecting the privacy of the partners in a love relationship.

Just like the last episode, this time too Karan had a special caller. The one calling him was Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon who thinks the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is the perfect host of the show because of his sense of romance, entertaining demeanour and wit.

In the reverse rapid-fire round, Karan answered some interesting questions about himself and revealed some trivia about his friends from the film fraternity. Here is what his callers asked him during the special segment:

1. Which is the most important relationship boundary for you?

Karan: Privacy. I think you can’t cross this boundary as this is the most important one.

2. Which Bollywood star has no boundaries?

Karan: Ranbir Kapoor

3. Have you ever caught someone checking your phone without your permission and what did you do?

Karan: Ranbir Kapoor. I shouted at him but he managed to break the code of my phone. I changed that code and he even got that code. So, I don’t know how he manages that but I think he works for the company that makes my phones.

4. Which Bollywood couple needs to set better relationship boundaries?

Karan: Anyone who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

5. Tell us about a boundary you crossed that you regretted?

Karan: I don’t cross boundaries. I create them.

