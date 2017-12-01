Calling Karan new promo: Love guru KJo is stumped by caller’s question

Karan Johar goes blank as a girl seeks love advice from him. Karan Johar goes blank as a girl seeks love advice from him.

Karan Johar’s debut radio show Calling Karan will go on air on December 4. But before that, the filmmaker-anchor-actor has shared a behind the scenes video from the radio station where he looks entirely clueless about what love advice to give to a caller who is in love with her cousin. The short teaser video brings out Karan’s gossipy side as he enjoys spicy stories but when it comes to giving a solution to a problem, he goes blank.

In the promo, a girl calls Karan to discuss how her father has stopped talking to her as she has fallen in love with her cousin. She expects Karan to give her an advice but he forgets that he is on radio and is not conversing with someone over the phone. As he is reminded of his duty, Karan, to avoid the situation plays a song for her instead. After watching the funny promos of the show, we must say, it will be quite interesting to hear Karan from the seat of a radio jockey.

See other promos of Calling Karan:

Excited to be for the first time on radio.. Here is a little tease to what is coming up.. #CallingKaran@IshqFM pic.twitter.com/VgCeD2CTgc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 17, 2017

The show will air on Ishq 104.8 FM from Monday to Friday, twice a day in a week. On the show, Karan will be solving the problems of his callers pertaining to relationships and heart. Though Karan has been one of the most entertaining hosts and anchors with his speaking skills on Indian television, radio is entirely a new territory for the filmmaker. After dishing out B-town gossip on his chat show Koffee With Karan, now KJo fans are waiting to hear some words of wisdom from the filmmaker on the radio.

