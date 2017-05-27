Karan Johar pouts and winks with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma at his party. See photos

Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was chilling with the filmmaker’s best Bollywood buddies including Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was chilling with the filmmaker’s best Bollywood buddies including Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Was there any Bollywood star who wasn’t present at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday? As Karan turned a year older, a gaggle of Bollywood stars gathered under one roof to celebrate the director producer’s birthday. Even as that lavish party is already over, we aren’t able to keep a tab on a constant pouring of intimate and candid clicks captured between the young budding stars. Thanks Karan for getting together so many celebs to share those moments which would not have been possible otherwise.

Karan Johar’s party was also an occasion for the reunion of stars from his films. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s chemistry was overflowing as they came together for a picture. It must have been one of Karan’s favourite snaps from the party as he shared it on his Instagram. Karan seemed impressed by his stars as he wrote, “I pout! He winks …she smiles! #aedilhaimushkil.” The pic was even shared by Anushka withe caption, “With ’em boys !! About last night .. budday party with Bira & kjo 💜😁 #OlderButCooler #DefaultExpression #poutyface.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was chilling with the filmmaker’s best Bollywood buddies including Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Katrina also wished her favourite person in the world on his birthday and wrote on Instagram,”Happy happy happy 🎂. It’s kind of a late wish but we needed a new picture so I had to wait for 😄, love, you and may this year bring you all the happiness ever @karanjohar.”

There were also several pictures that can leave you starstruck: Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were captured in a single frame. Malaika Arora and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda also came together for a picture flaunting their sexy backs. We also spotted Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya indulged in a conversation.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna: Mom is a milestone in my career as I am working with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Check out some more pictures from Karan Johar’s party:

Before the big party in the evening, Karan had done a Facebook live for his fans, which was conducted by his protegee Alia Bhatt. In the 15 minutes long video, Karan had opened up about his films, friends and fashion ideas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd