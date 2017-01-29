Karan Johar’s perfect reply after troll asks Anurag Kashyap to ‘stop sleeping’ with Karan

Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap are seen in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the attack on the Padmavati filmmaker in Jaipur. But Karan and Anurag had to face trolls for this. Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap are seen in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the attack on the Padmavati filmmaker in Jaipur. But Karan and Anurag had to face trolls for this.

In Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, Sanjay Leela Bhansali found two pillars of support after the attack on the Padmavati filmmaker in Jaipur. Both Karan and Anurag were vociferous in their support of Sanjay, along with the rest of Bollywood, and demanded action.

While Karan wrote, “Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him… Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!,” Anurag tweeted, “Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.” The tweet mentioning ‘Hindu extremism’ led to an immediate backlash. Among the tweets was this one, “@anuragkashyap72 hey buddy let me give u free advice “stop sleeping with @karanjohar “. But this person got a perfect reply from Karan himself.

Karan, who has time and again been targeted for his sexual orientation, was in no mood to take it. He replied, “Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated F*ck!!!!” Karan Johar has never explicitly come out about his sexuality. Even in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, he drops broad hints without saying it in so many words.

Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

@anuragkashyap72 hey buddy let me give u free advice “stop sleeping with @karanjohar “ — vikas pathak (@vkspathak) January 28, 2017

Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!! http://t.co/r58q0anCqy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 28, 2017

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by a fringe group, Karni Sena, while he was shooting Padmavati in Jaipur. The director was heckled and slapped and the set vandalised. While the group claimed its attack was an answer to a dream sequence in the film where Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati will be seen romancing Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh.

The film’s team has said in a statement that these are mere rumours and no such scene is part of the film. “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur. We are grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage on shoot. We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.”

