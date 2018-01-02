Karan Johar pens love note for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Karan Johar will be launching Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in 2018. Karan Johar will be launching Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in 2018.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a love note for Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter as the two newcomers look forward to make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, through his banner Dharma Productions. The director read the note on his show “Calling Karan” on 104.8 Ishq FM on Monday, read a statement.

“It’s a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals… Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all,” Karan wrote.

“Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students.

“That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don’t take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that,” he added. Dhadak is scheduled for release in July.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter has already worked in Majid Masjidi’s film, Beyond The Cloud. Dhadak will mark his debut in Bollywood. In 2018, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sarah Ali Khan will also be launched in Kedarnath where she will be working alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

