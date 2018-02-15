Inside Karan Johar’s ‘Singles Only party’: Ekta Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance

Karan Johar organised a party for all the singles of the tinsel town. Karan Johar organised a party for all the singles of the tinsel town.

Trust Karan Johar to organise some of the best B-town parties. The filmmaker threw a party on Valentine’s Day. You may wonder, being single, what was he celebrating. Karan, just like last year raised a toast to his singlehood and dedicated a party to the singles of tinsel town who joined him in the party. Ekta Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others reached Karan’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for a ‘Singles Party’.

Much before the party begun, Karan gave a sneak peek into the decor which was in sync with the theme of the party. The doors and walls had posters which read, “Roses are red and shit”, “No space for ex-lovers”, “Love is in the air do not breathe” and “Love disappoints, Pizza is eternal” among others. On the contrary, Karan wished Valentine’s Day to his many followers on social media as he tweeted, “Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional…when it’s ego free….when it’s not too dependant on expectation….and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay ❤❤❤”

Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional…when it’s ego free….when it’s not too dependant on expectation….and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay❤❤❤ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

Ekta Kapoor shared a photo with the host on her Instagram account and gave him the title of ‘best host ever’. She wrote, “One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party! Best host ever.” Sonakshi Sinha also posted a photo of herself from the party where she was all smiles as Athiya Shetty clicked a photo of the Dabangg actor. Another inside photo of the party had Karan posing with Sussanne Khan and Manish Malhotra.

Sonakshi Sinha at Karan Johar’s Valentines Day party. (Source: Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha at Karan Johar’s Valentines Day party. (Source: Instagram)

Karan Johar strikes a pose with Sussanne Khan. Karan Johar strikes a pose with Sussanne Khan.

Check out the photos of celebrities as they arrived for Karan Johar’s Singles Party

Bhumi Pednekar at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Bhumi Pednekar at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Vaani Kapoor at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Vaani Kapoor at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Athiya Shetty at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Athiya Shetty at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Tusshar Kapoor at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Tusshar Kapoor at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Sussanne Khan at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Sussanne Khan at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Nimrat Kaur attends Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Nimrat Kaur attends Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudhary arrive in the same car at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudhary arrive in the same car at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spotted arriving at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spotted arriving at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

Sooraj Pancholi at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party. Sooraj Pancholi at Karan Johar’s Valentines day party.

(All photos courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

A few days back, Karan celebrated the first birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi where all the cute celebrity kids including Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor and Adira had a gala time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd