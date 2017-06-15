Karan Johar, Roohi and Yash’s papa, shares a fact about parenthood and it stands true for every parent. See photo

Karan Johar describes parenthood in one picture. Seems like Yash and Roohi’s father has already got the knack of being a parent. Karan Johar describes parenthood in one picture. Seems like Yash and Roohi’s father has already got the knack of being a parent.

Bollywood’s Daddy Cool, Karan Johar has been sharing some interesting insights on parenthood ever since he has become a father to twins, Yash and Roohi. And now, the director also shares a dilemma that every parent faces — to give ice-cream or not to give ice-cream. Karan posted a picture on Instagram which explains parenthood with a simple example. In it, a parent says to a kid, “I want you to have everything in this world that your heart desires.” However, as soon as the kid demands an ice cream, the simple answer is ‘no’.

It seems Karan too is in the midst of the same situation. Ever since Karan has become a single dad to Yash and Roohi, he often writes about the excitement it has added to his life. The director had promised his fans that he would soon reveal pictures of his kids, but seems like the father is too busy to do so. Well, we are extremely excited to meet Karan’s kid. Meanwhile, Karan has also made some changes to his description on Twitter. Earlier, the description read, ‘Movie maker and more….’, but now it reads, “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta.”

On the work front, Karan started off 2017 with two major hits, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Baahubali 2, both of which were his production venture.

The 45-year-old’s company Dharma Productions has many projects in its kitty, among them his directorial launching Jhanvi Kapoor and his production venture in collaboration with Salman Khan starring Akshay Kumar.

