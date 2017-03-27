Karan Johar opens up on Yash, Roohi’s premature birth: ‘My heart sank’. Read his letter here

Karan Karan Johar spoke about his journey to being a father. Karan Karan Johar spoke about his journey to being a father.

Karan Johar has written a long post in which he reveals that the beginning of his journey as a father was not a smooth one. His babies, whom he has named Yash and Roohi, were premature and he expresses the pain he felt for the first few months as he was concerned about their well-being. In the note, he reveals his feelings as he came to terms with his children’s premature birth. Karan wrote, “My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were…”

He thanked his medical team for their help during those difficult months. “Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal soon turned into an experience that I will never forget.”

Read Karan Johar’s post here:

My mother and I remain eternally grateful from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and care that were given to Roohi and Yash Johar… pic.twitter.com/G18HsgTkXl — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

The 44-year-old adds that he wants to help premature babies get the best chance possible. “As someone with a voice, I want to reach out. Millions of preemies are born every year…. bu babies are resilient. With the right kind of care, they stand just as good a chance of survival as anyone else. Having a premature baby is something that you don’t expect to happen to you. The whole experience has ignited a passion in me to help premature babies to get the best chance they can… to help those in anguish who want the best chance of survival for their early born babies. If your baby is a preemie, don’t be discouraged.”

In a series of tweets, KJo also thanked his legal team for making surrogacy happen. He wrote, “Through the months before the birth of my children Roohi and Yash…my strong legal team gave me unconditional love, support and counselling. The medical and legal team are the spine and strength…and my children and I will remain forever indebted. I remain eternally grateful to my legal team…@mrunaleshmukh9 @devdesh @gauravradhika..for their advice…strength and support.”

Read Karan Johar’s other tweet:

Through the months before the birth of my children Roohi and Yash…my strong legal team gave me unconditional love,support and counselling. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

The medical and legal team are the spine and strength…and my children and me will remain forever indebted…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

I remain eternally grateful to my legal team.. @mrunaleshmukh9@devdesh@gauravradhika..for their advice…strength and support….🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

Karan also dismissed rumours that he is working on Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in his next directorial project. Quashing the rumours, the 44-year-old wrote, “All “conjectures” on my next directorial venture are completely untrue! Am still writing my next and will only cast it when I am done.” He is said to be directing Saif Ali Khan’s debut film, Student Of The Year, also starring Tiger Shroff.

However, for now, Karan has his hands full as a producer. His biggest project of the year is Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is scheduled for April 28 release. The director was also present in Hyderabad, where Baahubali team — SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia — held a huge pre-release event.

