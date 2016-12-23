Karan Johar on Kareena Kapoor’s baby Taimur’s: Trolling of this blue-eyed baby unfair

Speaking to media, Karan Johar said how dare anybody have an opinion about Saif and Kareena’s child name. Speaking to media, Karan Johar said how dare anybody have an opinion about Saif and Kareena’s child name.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi has broken the internet in just a few days since his birth. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s baby is everywhere on the internet and people just can’t stop talking about him. There is a dark side to it as well for he is being trolled for his name, Taimur, which resembles that of 14th Century Mongol invader, Timur Lane.

Speaking to media on Friday at Jio Filmfare awards’press conference, Karan Johar — Kareena’s close friend and the person who first revealed the baby’s name — called the child’s trolling “highly unfair”. He said, “It is really unfair the way people reacted to this beautiful blue-eyed baby’s name. The birth of the baby and his name has brought a lot of joy to his parents, grandparents and everyone in the family. It is time for celebration and we all should join them.”

“Name is special to the parents, grandparents and the entire family. I completely support the decision to name their son (Taimur) how dare anybody to have an opinion about it. It’s a name,” he said.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer thinks people should be happy as the star couple has turned parents. “You (referring to people) should have spread the love at the moment and felt happy for the couple who have had a blue eyed beautiful baby boy. It’s really ridiculous (controversy around the name). It’s their (Saif and Kareena) decision of naming their child and no one else’s prerogative to say anything,” he said.

The filmmaker was, however, quick to add “having said that the Internet is a place where everybody is entitled to have their opinion.”

Earlier, in a series of tweets, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also Kareena’s uncle, also took to task people for passing ungracious comments. He lashed out at those who have commented on the name given by actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan to their son. He says that it’s no one’s business to comment on their decision. Kareena and Saif are yet to talk about the issue. Kareena got discharged from hospital on Thursday and also gave a glimpse of the baby to the world.

Taimur is Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

