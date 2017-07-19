Latest News

Karan Johar on Kangana Ranaut jibe at IIFA: I got carried away in the moment and I regret that

Ever since the word 'nepotism' has been mentioned on Karan Johar's show by Kangana Ranaut, it has become the buzz word in the film industry. But the filmmaker is regretful that he brought up the issue time and again. Karan also vowed that he will not speak about nepotism nor Kangana from now on.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 19, 2017 10:00 am
karan johar, karan johar nepotism, karan johar iifa nepotism, karan johar varun dhawan saif ali khan iifa 2017, Karan Johar on Nepotism: I don’t believe that ‘nepotism rocks’. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks.
Related News

When Karan Johar along with Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan chanted ‘Nepotism Rocks’ at IIFA Awards 2017, the Twitterati refused to laugh off their ‘joke’. The three men of Bollywood have inherited the legacy of their star parents. While Karan Johar is carrying forward the legacy of renowned filmmaker Yash Johar, Saif Ali Khan is the son of yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore, and Varun Dhawan is director-producer David Dhawan’s younger son.

But it seemed like the privileges they have been blessed with naturally is something they tried to take advantage of to take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Kangana fueled the debate around nepotism during her stint on KJo’s chat show Koffee With Karan and called him the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’.

While Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan publically apologised for hurting anyone with his act at IIFA, Karan in an interview with NDTV took the responsibility of the act calling it solely his idea. “The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take the onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana mention,” he said. After facing a barrage of criticism for promoting nepotism, Karan said, “Of course I don’t believe that ‘nepotism rocks’. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it’s your talent, hard work and conviction. It’s the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it.”

karan johar, karan johar nepotism, karan johar iifa nepotism, karan johar varun dhawan saif ali khan iifa 2017, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut during IIFA 2017.

Ever since the word ‘nepotism’ was mentioned on Karan’s show, it has become the buzz word in the film industry. But the filmmaker is regretful that he brought up the issue time and again. “No matter what I say or feel about my issues with what Kangana said on my talk show Koffee With Karan, I think I was raised to be a dignified, a chivalrous, and a decent person. That’s the upbringing that I was given and I feel that I failed on those accounts. I felt that no matter what my thoughts or personal issues on this, I should not have repeatedly brought that up. For that, I’m deeply regretful,” quipped Karan.

At IIFA which was held last week in New York, as Varun Dhawan stepped on the dais, Saif raked the joke by saying, “You are here because of your pappa.” Taking the joke further, Varuna and Saif said, “There was a song in your film… ‘Bole choodiyan, bole Kangana.” Karan, with his quick wit, then commented, “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai. (It’s better Kangana doesn’t say anything, she talks a lot.)” Talking about it, Karan said, “It was something that we said in humour, it may be terrible humour, bad humour, misplaced humour, but our intention was not to hurt anyone. That very core is what failed. Then I got carried away in the moment and I regret that.”

Closing the chapter of nepotism in his life, Karan had his last word as he said, “I want to once and for all say and close this chapter after this and subsequently I will not speak about nepotism nor Kangana because it would be distrustful for her and it would be ungraceful at my end, which I’ve already been. Nepotism is easy to access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional.”

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Sarah Shah
    Jul 19, 2017 at 11:17 am
    I didn't found like button so I copy pasted this comment by Alok. Well said bro. Alok Barthwal Jul 19, 2017 at 10:15 am This shows where the Trio brains are. Surely it is not in their heads. Being from well entrenched family in Hollywood they think it is their Baap ki jaagir. First they will say and then regret. Devoid of sense. When caught on wrong side they cry like child. We have seen enough of it. Do not make them role models. They are only jokers.
    Reply
    1. J
      Jay
      Jul 19, 2017 at 11:04 am
      These people will be polishing Kangana's shoes if they didn't have the benefit of famous fathers, mothers and uncles. To see them brag about it is hideous !!
      Reply
      1. S
        sunil r
        Jul 19, 2017 at 10:50 am
        About acting none of them able to compare with kanganas acting skill
        Reply
        1. S
          sunil r
          Jul 19, 2017 at 10:48 am
          Kangana has shown them what they are hats off kangana
          Reply
          1. K
            KD
            Jul 19, 2017 at 10:35 am
            It was surely intended to hurt and degrade a lady...A self made actress,fairly succesful and winner of national award without any relative being on board of film certification(remember Sharmila Tagore)...shame on these characters..
            Reply
            1. G
              Gowdam
              Jul 19, 2017 at 10:31 am
              Is the writer of this article trying to gloss over Karan Johar's ism and obvious nepotism? So many sentences repeatedly saying him being misunderstood or he won't repeat it and blah, blah blah. Truth is that in the era of social media, he is forced to acknowledge his sense of en lement.
              Reply
              1. N
                Nalin
                Jul 19, 2017 at 10:31 am
                The type of movies they make,act or produce, are not even worth watching. Same stupid storyline, no skills of acting, it's definitely the'nepotism' they are benefiting from. To criticise Kangana, ask Varun Dhawan to display even half the talent she has. What should I say about Saif? or the failed actor director-producer.
                Reply
                1. A
                  Alok Barthwal
                  Jul 19, 2017 at 10:15 am
                  This shows where the Trio brains are. Surely it is not in their heads. Being from well entrenched family in Hollywood they think it is their Baap ki jaagir. First they will say and then regret. Devoid of sense. When caught on wrong side they cry like child. We have seen enough of it. Do not make them role models. They are only jokers.
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Alok Barthwal
                    Jul 19, 2017 at 10:16 am
                    I meant bollywood
                    Reply
                    1. D
                      DD
                      Jul 19, 2017 at 10:37 am
                      they have money and fame and u r a nobody.. ha ha
                      Reply
                    2. Load More Comments
                    Best of Express
                    Buzzing Now
                    Top News
                    Jul 19: Latest News