Karan Johar never knew how it feels being a father, but now son Yash and daughter Roohi are giving him reason to smile

Karan Johar has been so busy with his films and productions all these years, that he never thought of how it would feel being a father. But with the birth of his twins — Yash and Roohi, he is totally absorbed into the new role and is enjoying his lovely journey as a single father. KJo took to Twitter to express the feeling and revealed that he never thought he would say words like ‘My daughter…My son’ one day.

Karan tweeted this evening, “My daughter…My son….never thought I would say these words….I say them and smile before I continue my sentence…..” His beautiful words are a proof enough about how happy and blessed Karan feels about having his own son and daughter — Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

Karan Johar became a father to the twins through surrogacy in February. The babies were born at Masrani Hospital in Mumbai. Karan named his son Yash – after his father Yash Johar, and his daughter Roohi – rearranged from his mother’s name Hiroo.

Check out proud father Karan Johar’s latest tweet here:

My daughter…My son….never thought I would say these words….I say them and smile before I continue my sentence…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2017

Recently, while talking about his parenting plan for Yash and Roohi, Karan said, “Everybody thinks that I am going to spoil my children but that’s not true. Contrary to what people think, I was not a spoilt brat. My mother gave me a very strong value system, I was very scared of her. I was very aware of the struggles that my family went through.”

