Karan Johar’s nepotism defence: If I am to blame, you are to blame

Karan Johar’s recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhani is a box office hit. He is now looking forward to the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion next. He also took his twins Roohi and Yash home on Wednesday from the hospital and the pictures went viral. Amidst all this, the director is still chased by questions about nepotism and he is done answering it. Once and for all, the director has written about his stand on what he calls the national topic and says he wants to stop the nepospasms (the fear of the word, according to Karan).

Karan wrote in this column for NDTV, “What are nepospasms, you ask? It’s a new condition arising from fear of the word. Everywhere I go, the word nepotism chases me. I run, but it finds me! Once upon a time, people didn’t know what nepotism was or care what it means now it feels like it’s become the national word. We don’t just have a national bird, it feels like now we have a national word too!”

He has gone on to explain how he does agree that nepotism exists. He does agree that his first film even sounded possible to make because his father was a producer. He agrees to the fact that he hired Varun Dhawan as an assistant director because of David Dhawan as a friend. But he also questions why people do not point out how Sidharth Malhotra, another star that he had launched is an outsider. He asked, “I have also launched Sidharth Malhotra who has nothing to do with anyone, but why bother mentioning that! And, by the way, Kangana has done a Dharma film. We have offered roles recently to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and to Irrfan Khan which they have turned down! And that’s fine, I hope we’ll be able to work together later. They are not obliged to do films they don’t think will work for them, and I am not obliged to cast anyone unless I think it works for the movie.”

He also stresses on the fact that at the end of the day, he is a business man who has to look and balances and bottom lines. He explains that all a director thinks about when he casts someone is to see if the person works for the film or not and he also goes on to agree that he might even launch Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan if he believes he can gain from it. Why should he not? is his resounding question.

He says, “While we’re on the subject, may I point out that while we can (and have) put the star onscreen, we cannot make the audience arrive. So if it is a nepotistic world, we’re not the only ones guilty of it. Taken a look at any entertainment website recently? They’re full of star kids. It’s all about Sara (Ali Khan) and Jhanvi (Kapoor) and Aryan (Khan) and Aarav (Kumar). They step out and they’re photographed, they’re the ultimate clickbait.”

He asks if the public is so against nepotism, why are they making star kids the news makers? Why are media houses publishing about people who have clearly not started their career as of now and, more importantly, why are they not looking out for some young teenager who has done great things? He concludes by saying, “If we’re to blame, then everyone is to blame, or better still, no one is. There is no blame, nor should there be. To each their own, as long as no one is being deliberately discriminated against. If I am a product of nepotism, fine. If the talent I’ve launched is a sign of nepotism, fine. But I’m not alone. You are doing it too. With your headlines, in your political parties, in a thousand industries across the country. This is not about me objecting or nullifying the issue, I’ll accept it. Can you? If for no other reason than I need these damn nepospasms to subside.”

