Karan Johar celebrates mother Hiroo Johar’s 75th birthday with a grand bash, see photos and videos

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is one doting son. He has often talked about how his mother Hiroo Johar has been his support system through the thick and thin of life. On the occasion of her 75th birthday, Karan threw a grand bash to make his mother’s birthday a memorable one.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Tanisha Mukerji along with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were some of the industry big-wigs seen at Karan’s party. The celebrations were made more fabulous with Sonu Nigam’s soulful music as he sang songs like “Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Roop Zindagi”, “Lag Ja Gale” and “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh” through the soiree.

Check out the pictures from the bash here:

Kajol also shared a beautiful picture of the Johar family from the evening. Sidharth even posted a video where Hiroo can be seen cutting a roses-decked cake with her grandchildren. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan had earlier shared the invite for the party. Accompanied by a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of white roses, the invite looked every bit worthy of Karan’s classy affair.

Karan had started the day by paying a tribute to his mother and sharing some adorable pictures along with the caption, “Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today!!!” Later, he also shared a family picture in which the newest additions to the Johar family, Yash and Roohi, were also seen posing with their grandmother.

