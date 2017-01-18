Karan Johar meets George Clooney and we can’t keep calm, see pic

Karan Johar met Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife in Switzerland. He posted another picture with Natasha Poonawalla. Karan Johar met Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife in Switzerland. He posted another picture with Natasha Poonawalla.

Karan Johar is a busy, busy man. He starts his day with a book launch — his own, by the way — and ends it in Davos with George Clooney. The filmmaker shared a picture from Switzerland where he is seen posing with the Hollywood star on social media. Karan is there to participate in World Economic Forum.

Taking to social media, Karan wrote, “#Davos #worldeconomicforum #georgeclooney.” He earlier shared an image from Davos with industrialist Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha. Karan will be seen participating in cultural diversity panel at WEF.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, a lawyer specialising in human rights, are in Davos. The couple met refugees from Syria and heard their stories of what they have been through. They were also a part of the influential Women of Impact dinner hosted by publisher Tina Brown in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is hosting its 46th annual meeting.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Amal has been included in a list of the world’s 122 “young, tech-savvy, civic-minded innovators” by the World Economic Forum. She has been named alongside scientists, government leaders and social activists under 40.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan gave so much love to my father, I fell in love with him: Karan Johar, see pics

Karan left India on Monday night after his biography was launched by Shah Rukh Khan. The producer-director has co-written the biography with Poonam Saxena. It deals with Karan’s sexuality, his relationships in Bollywood with actors such as SRK, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor, and his parents. The excerpts from the no-holds-barred account have already gone viral on social media.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd