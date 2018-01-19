Karan Johar denies signing Manushi Chhillar for Student of The Year 2

Karan Johar has not signed Manushi Chhillar for Student Of The Year 2. Karan Johar has not signed Manushi Chhillar for Student Of The Year 2.

There were some reports that Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar might make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. However, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director Karan Johar on Thursday denied any such development.

He said, “Just how you’ve heard it, I have also heard it (that Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2). But there is no truth to this news, at least for now. We are very proud of her achievements, and she is such a beautiful girl. Actually, the year she won (The Miss India title), I had hosted the show, and I have personally seen how beautiful person she is. She has a potential, and I look forward to meeting her, I haven’t met her after she won the crown for India. But there have been no discussions with her about the film yet.”

Manushi Chhillar also appeared at the star-studded launch of Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar. There have been talks about how the Miss World 2017 has big Bollywood dreams, and her parents had also mentioned that they would be supportive if she wants to pursue acting as a career. So, let’s wait and watch what project this medical student turned Miss World finally signs. When Manushi was asked at the Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch if she is looking at any Bollywood projects, the beauty queen said that she is looking at some of them and soon we might even see her in a film.

