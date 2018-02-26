Karan Johar reveals Abhishek Bachchan is responsible for ending his love for Holi

Karan Johar reveals the reason why he does not play Holi. Karan Johar reveals the reason why he does not play Holi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed why he doesn’t like to play with colours during the Holi festival. While shooting for the Holi episode of the Star Plus show India’s Next Superstars, Karan shared a few instances due to which he fears playing Holi even today, read a statement.

“When I was six or seven years old, kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and hurt myself and ended up in a fight with the other kids,” Karan said.

Sharing another incident at megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s house for Holi, he said, “I fondly remember visiting Amitji’s house for Holi when I was 10 years old. I told him why I feared the festival so much.”

“That’s when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven’t played ever since.” Karan Johar is currently seen as a judge alongside Rohit Shetty on India’s Next Superstars. The reality show which is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi has 10 male and 10 female contestants who are competing for their ticket to Bollywood.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently prepping up for his upcoming production Student of The Year 2, Dhadak, Raazi among others. Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, will mark the debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

