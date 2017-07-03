Partition 1947 director Gurinder Chadha’s throwback photo with Karan Johar, two kids made us curious if they were Yash and Roohi

Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback photo with Karan Johar, and the two kids here made us curious if they were his twins Yash and Roohi Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback photo with Karan Johar, and the two kids here made us curious if they were his twins Yash and Roohi

A clear view of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s new borns Yash Johar and Roohi Johar is still something we are really waiting for. So when Partition: 1947 director Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback picture of with Karan and his bestie, designer Manish Malhotra, the twins we saw at first glance made us wonder if they are Karan’s! But the caption proved a different story all together. It read, “Look what I found!Who’d have thought dear @karanjohar you would be enjoying the same experience just a few years on!”

Yes, the kids are of Gurinder Chadha’s from her archives, but it does have a connection with Karan’s Yash and Roohi. Like us, Gurinder is also happy that Karan Johar is now a father of two kids. Karan Johar became the father of twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy. The director, time and again comes up with his expression of love for his kids. He recently, in an interview quipped that they are the finest ‘Dharma productions’.

While talking about the experience of parenthood during a book launch recently, Karan said, “It is daunting, exhilarating and shocking in my case. It’s just everything that I thought it would be and everything that’s not. I still look at them and can’t yet believe that they are mine.”

This is the image which made us wonder if they are Karan Johar’s Yash and Roohi:

Look what I found!Who’d have thought dear @karanjohar you would be enjoying the same experience just a few years on! pic.twitter.com/WSS3lc0Aeo — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) July 2, 2017

This new father of B-town also said, “I am just blessed every morning by their presence. I always say that they are the finest Dharma productions, literally and otherwise. I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers.”

Well we really wish that Karan serves us with a look of his two little munchkins soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd