I don’t hate Kangana Ranaut and she doesn’t hate me: Karan Johar

Before the release of Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan had come on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan where the actor, with a lot of dignity, told Karan that he is the ‘movie mafia’ and called him the flag bearer of nepotism. Since then the existence of nepotism had been one of the major debates in the industry.

Recently Karan Johar in an interview with Barkha Dutt clarified that he has nothing against Kangana Ranaut and that he would call her to his next party.

“ I felt like I was attacked, she was the missile and I was the target. I was not being nepotistic or sexist, I was just like she has her opinion and she is giving her thoughts. She clearly learned those 12 lines and came and they were wonderful. Even I learn my lines for any interview, these are not criticism,” said Karan Johar.

“She had an opinion, she is an exceptional talent and I have always said that. She has her opinion and she said it. Two weeks later, I was given a platform and I said what I had to. I don’t know what to say, what she meant, whereas I have never crossed paths with her beyond here and there. She decided to choose me, to make her point which is fine,” he said.

But in another video, Karan had said Kangana should leave the industry to which the filmmaker said, “I meant that if you have so many issues and you are still going on with other beats of life, I gave her an option like she gave me one. I have no regrets of being insensitive. I firmly believe she is an exceptional talent. I don’t hate Kangana and she doesn’t hate me. And I don’t regret my words. We are adults and I will probably call her for my next party and I forgot to call for the last one. I would love to call her because I have a great amount of regard for her. She wasn’t attacking me, she was blaming me for something and I was defending for the same.”

