This image of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan proves 50 is the new 20. See pic

Whoever thought that life’s over when you cross 50 has not met the Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. I mean just look at them… who would even think that in less than a decade, they would officially be classified as senior citizens. The two were in Dubai to attend entrepreneur Ajay Bijli’s birthday bash. Coincidentally, Ajay also turned 50 this year.

Next time one uses the excuse of age for not going to the gym, or trying a new sport, this picture would be a perfect example that age is just a number. The photo has also ended all rumours of Khan rivalry. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still one of the biggest hits of 2016 that is still playing in the theatres right now. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has not managed to garner as much popularity.

Each of the Khans have their own identity in the industry — while Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist, Shah Rukh Khan is known for being the king of romance, although of late he has been seen in different avatars that is way different from his iconic 90’s look as Rahul and Raj.

Happy 50 Ajay!! Have the best decade ever!! It was such a fun evening!!! pic.twitter.com/zQN6MJPIjr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2017

Aamir Khan, however, has been quite open about all kinds of roles. We have seen him as a lover (Dil Chahta Hai), a killing machine with amnesia (Ghajini), a motivating teacher (Taare Zameen Par), an engineering student (3 Idiots), a college student (Rang De Basanti) and lately as the ‘haanikarak baapu.’

Shah Rukh Khan has been seen experimenting with his skills as an actor of late. In 2015, we saw him as a psychologist, a creepy fan, and in 2017 we saw him in a negative role.

Meanwhile, Ajay Bijli is probably someone who wishes nothing but the best for them, as he happens to be someone who majorly profits from their success.

