Karan Johar is single, available and borderline desperate. Read the funniest replies from his AMA on Twitter

We have seen Karan Johar’s wit surface during the episodes of Koffee With Karan. His book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ made shocking revelations about him and his relationships. His movies are known to be emotional dramas and the man himself is a mix of all of this. He is dramatic, he loves starting rumours, loves being ‘in the know’ when it comes to the others in the fraternity and has interesting dynamics with other Bollywood celebrities. If someone asked the best thing about KJo, the reply would be his sarcasm. While the recent season of Koffee With Karan has been high on ‘conjecture’ (Karan’s favourite word!), there is no denying that his sense of humour won him more audience.

Karan on a lazy Saturday, announced an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter and what we saw was a witty KJo and his amazing one liners. There was a lot of ‘burn’ where required, sly responses and of course – there were quite a few sarcastic remarks too.

I have the clout and goodwill…I wish I had the money!!! http://t.co/vxVHNGspLY — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

My lips are sealed… http://t.co/3iKcHY0syk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

You can’t crush on a celebrity!! They are too busy crushing on themselves!! http://t.co/24xAvTcHuM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

Sorry yaar! Originality was never my strength…. http://t.co/m1CaP1NHr7 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

#Karananswers gave an insight into this Bollywood filmmaker, who is considered the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. Ask him about working with Kangana Ranaut and he says, of course. We wonder if Kangana would be interested in working with him though, after all, she did say that she wouldn’t be interested in acting opposite any of the Khans.

My Name Is Khan is his favourite film, out of all the ones that he has directed so far. Oh and just FYI, he loves being a celebrity because, “You get restaurant bookings really fast”

NEVER! I love being one! You get restaurant bookings really fast http://t.co/rYNou5HbGE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

The first question of this AMA was if the Rangoon actor Kangana Ranaut was right about him being nepotistic. To this he said, “Not entirely! She made an impact with her sweeping statements! That was fun…for her! And the show…” Talking about wit, when one of the twitteratis asked him if he was obsessed with star kids, Karan replied, “#askkangana”. Isn’t that a great source for conjecture now?

Conjecture brings us to the next question. How does the director deal with criticism and the conjecture revolving that? He tweeted, “Criticism is healthy…as long as it’s unbiased…conjecture is fun as long as it’s biased.”

Criticism is healthy…as long as it’s unbiased…conjecture is fun as long as it’s biased http://t.co/tXOdqd6G7s — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

When it came to personal life, he said that ‘true love’ is “looking the other way even when it hurts….” and ask him about his relationship status and he replied, “Single available and borderline desperate”. If he could make a wish, Karan wants a year – just one year with no ‘offended people’. His motto in life is that “Karma is a watchdog! Don’t mess with it.” Seems like someone has a personal experience.

Karma is a watchdog! Don’t mess with it… http://t.co/VPNEpqLplg — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

No “offended” people for a year…just a year…. http://t.co/wwrh4pulKu — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

Single available and borderline desperate http://t.co/EZMCMbtLqm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2017

He also confirmed that only Tiger Shroff has been confirmed for Student Of The Year 2, and the rest are being contemplated. Director-producer Karan Johar is looking forward to the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the magnum-opus Baahubali – The Conclusion, under the banner of Dharma Productions.

