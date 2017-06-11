Karan Johar is directing Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty and the result is good enough to eat. Watch video

This week, Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge features Karan Johar and Sridevi. This week, Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge features Karan Johar and Sridevi.

Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday binge has become quite popular by now. She posts pictures of delicious food on her official Instagram page and tempts all her fans to binge as well. Recently, these binges have come to include the other stars of Bollywood fraternity. Last time, Alia Bhatt and Shilpa binged together during the IIFA weekend and this time it is Karan Johar, Sridevi and Manish Malhotra.

‘Directed’ by Karan Johar and shot by Shamita Shetty, the Sunday Binge update from Ms Shetty has left us all wanting to gorge ourself with something delicious too. The whole affair is taking place at Karan’s residence where they have all gathered. Shilpa says, “Sunday binge guys! With the mother of all actors. Please go to the theatres and watch MOM.” To this, Sridevi who is sitting right next to Shilpa says, “Karan Ji is covering my light. Please.”

This results in the entire household laughing out loud, and Shilpa reiterating that Sridevi is the mother of all actors. Everyone applauds for the actor’s witty comment and Karan who moves far far away from the spot screams when caught almost rolling on the floor laughing. The lighthearted video has left us laughing over Karan’s direction too!

The video was posted by Shilpa herself and she captioned it, “Sunday Binge directed by @karanjohar shot by @shamitashetty_official going crazy at his place with @sridevi.kapoor nd @manishmalhotra05 (trying to overfeed me)🙄😅😂# sundaybinge #mom #goodtimes #momandmominthehouse #laughs.”

On the work front, Shilpa is busy with her wellness channel, Sridevi is looking forward to her comeback film MOM, and Karan Johar is busy with multiple projects of Dharma Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd