Karan Johar: I just held my daughter Roohi and tears rolled down my cheeks

Karan Johar: A day after my 40th birthday, I just felt I need to be a father. Karan Johar: A day after my 40th birthday, I just felt I need to be a father.

For any viewer, it’s always a delight to listen to Karan Johar. Few Bollywood personalities can come up with interesting anecdotes and tales as Karan. But in the last few months, Karan beams while talking about his two babies — Yash and Roohi. He has shared his views on fatherhood and the joy that brings it to him, on several platforms. Yet, each time he succeeds in revealing new details about his beloved kids. In a recent chat show, Karan spoke about feeling an urgency to become a father and what it felt like when he first held Roohi.

“A day after my 40th birthday, I just felt I need to be a father. I knew I needed to be emotionally ready. So I went into therapy sessions and psychology discussions about what it is to be a father, what it is to raise a child without a mother and also at a certain age in your life. I was asked if the children are my backup plan for not having a love relationship in your life. I really had to go into my internal self to ask if that’s true and the answer was no,” Karan said on Famously Filmfare.

The director-producer also said that he almost cried when he first held his daughter Roohi in his arms. “When I held them for the first time, I don’t think I can describe the feeling. I cannot explain what I felt. I just sat in the chair and held my daughter first, as she is a little more vulnerable medically. I didn’t even realise there were tears rolling down my face. That feeling cannot be replaced by any other emotion,” Karan said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd