Photos: Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh are in London and Sonam Kapoor is there too. Here’s what they were up to

From Karan Johar’s selfies with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to other pictures of him with Sonam, Anand, Suniel Shetty and wife, we got to see a lot. From Karan Johar’s selfies with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to other pictures of him with Sonam, Anand, Suniel Shetty and wife, we got to see a lot.

Karan Johar is known for his parties and gatherings. This time the ace filmmaker is off to London and he shared a fun moment from there. We are happy to see that Karan is not alone but with two of the most talked about actors of Bollywood in today — Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. While the super active Ranveer Singh had just entertained us with his fun videos on the 90’s hit numbers, he is now seen having a gala time in London. We also see Hrithik here, who has been in news a lot recently post the Kangana Ranaut episode. But this is not it, there are more celebs seen at a wedding that took place in London.

We had earlier seen Sonam and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja together at the same wedding. While we got curious to know what the three are doing together in London, we got our hands on a few more pictures, all thanks to fan clubs. In one of it, we got to see Sonam Kapoor too posing with Karan Johar. Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty were also in attendance.

As per the information, we have got so far, all these celebs were in London last night at the wedding function of a friend. From Karan Johar’s selfies with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to other pictures of him with Sonam, Anand, Suniel Shetty and wife, see them here:

Karan Johar, like always, also shared his look of the day and wrote along, “London nights! Bespoke suit and butterfly motif by @manishmalhotra05 shoes by @jimmychoo styled by @nikitajaisinghani.”

Well, we will update you on all that is happening in London with our favourite celebs as and when we get to see them!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd