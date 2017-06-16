Karan Johar’s funny message about airport looks is beyond true, even Parineeti Chopra agrees

Karan Johar’s tweet cracks Parineeti Chopra up. Karan Johar’s tweet cracks Parineeti Chopra up.

When you are a celebrity, you have to look your best even while doing life’s most mundane things. Whether you are travelling, hitting the gym, going out for a casual walk, the paparazzi is always there. Airport looks of popular celebs have thus become a raging thing on the internet. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, Karan Johar, is spotted taking a jibe at this weird obsession in a hilarious tweet.

He said, “Dear Airport Look…I can see the pressure is getting to you…don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over….” Even the Ishqzaade actor, Parineeti Chopra agrees to Karan and it seems like she can’t stop laughing. Retweeting Karan’s tweet, she writes, HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA truer words have never been spoken”. Well, even we agree Karan. After airport looks breaking the internet, it does seem like gym looks are going to be the next big thing. On Thursday, a gym owner called the police to shoo away photographers waiting to click the pictures of celebrities moving out of the gym. Karan had himself been thinking of shedding some weight and getting fit after the birth of his twins, Roohi and Yash, according to Filmfare.

Dear Airport Look…I can see the pressure is getting to you…don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

Uh….my gym look would make people rush to the airport! http://t.co/TPbSHOL1th — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA truer words have never been spoken http://t.co/34mghyWxg8 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 16, 2017

Parineeti Chopra on the other hand, is known to have lost a lot of weight after entering Bollywood and she actually credits her weight loss to ‘Bollywood pressure’. “I wanted to work on my body. I was 27-year-old and couldn’t wear a pair of shorts. I wanted to wear better clothes and not be worried about anything. So this one-year break was really amazing. I can wear shorts and sleeveless now,” she said in an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com.

