Karan Johar: Fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for not adapting Amish Thripathi’s Shiva Trilogy

Karan Johar will not be adapting Amish Tripathi’s Shiva Trilogy for the silver screen Karan Johar will not be adapting Amish Tripathi’s Shiva Trilogy for the silver screen

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director Karan Johar, who faced problems with the release of his film says that fear of repercussions stopped him from adapting author Amish Tripathi’s trilogy for the silver screen. “Fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for not adapting Amish Thripathi’s Shiva Trilogy,” he said in an interaction with the audience at an event in Bengaluru.

Shiva Trilogy was the fastest selling book series in Indian publishing history. Johar also said he had to change the lyrics of many songs because of objections raised by some sections of the people.”We even have to consider if people will be offended by the lyrics of songs,” he said.

Replying to a query, Johar said he was deeply disturbed and felt apologetic on putting out a video saying he was an Indian as his film ‘Ae Di Hai Mushkil’ was steeped in a controversy as it featured Pakistani actors. “I was advised to put a video saying I am Indian, and I love my country. I feel apologetic that I had to do that, it was something deeply disturbing,” he said.

Johar further said the delay in film’s release for few days costs the producers dearly. Stand-up comedian Mukul Kesavan spoke about ransacking of Bhandarkar archive to make a point against a researcher. “Sometimes you wonder which country is this?” he said.

Talking about the shades of film industry, Johar rued there is no solidarity in film fraternity, but was hopeful of getting there. “Very unfortunate that I don’t see a sense of support and solidarity in the industry. Only when one is victimised does one feel the need to stand up for others,” he said.