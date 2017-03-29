Karan Johar opens about why he won’t allow his twins Yash and Roohi to listen to Coldplay’s version of nursery rhymes

Karan Johar recently becomes father to twins through surrogacy. Karan Johar recently becomes father to twins through surrogacy.

Music maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan launched his book titled, Master of Masters. Karan Johar, who was the guest of honour launched the book and the new father opened up quite a bit about his life and love for music, his mid-life crisis, and how he planned the nursery for his children.

Here’s Karan Johar’s take on things in his life, and a lot more:

On life and love for music

Music in Karan Johar’s films is usually remarkable and he owes it to his mother. He said, “A lot of the music in my films are inspired by my mom’s love for music. She used to listen to ghazals and songs sung by Asha Bhosle, Lataji, and Kishorji. So, I have grown up listening to music every day, as a kid. She also loved Elvis Presley. I think my mom married my father because he promised to take her to an Elvis Presley concert, which he did. However, they spent their honeymoon night in an ER, because mom fainted with excitement when Elvis Presley sang ‘Teddybear’. She had passed out at the concert in Las Vegas.”

He added, “This is how I was introduced to music, so when I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. Some people told me that there were Coldplay versions of nursery rhymes, but I definitely didn’t want that for them. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me.”

On how mother Hiroo Johar keeps him grounded

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who has always spoken about the importance of his family in his life, revealed his mom’s quirky side and also spoke about how he dealt with his insecurities. He said, “In my case, my father was a producer through whom I was introduced to the world of Indian movies. The strength that comes from your family is much more than the creative force that comes with it. It is also because we are in a creative field, which brings along with it deep levels of insecurity. But it is the power of the family that keeps you grounded. Every time I am awarded or honoured, she always wanted to know why. It is actually very heartening to have a mother who is not your fan. More so in a creative world where you are vulnerable and insecure, trying to find acceptance or fight delusion. It is important to have strong family ties to cope with difficult situations.”

On his upbringing vs the younger generation

Karan Johar is known for his wit and words and he spoke on how he learned to respect elders. He said, “I have come from a generation which made me respect people. The younger generation shows love and respect very differently. When I was a child, my father taught me that when he takes me to a party and introduces me to someone in English, I was supposed to shake hands with them, and when he would introduce me to someone in Hindi, I was supposed to touch their feet. And now I think the new generation meets elders and seniors very casually. Technology has killed romance and conversations.”

On taking risks

Karan Johar has moved out of making films that used to cater to the ‘safe’ zone, and with every new film, he is coming across as more daring. However, this has happened after he lost his father, Yash Johar. On this, he said, “I was seeking commerce and arts, so my intention was to make sure that Dharma Productions gained the kind of economics that we hadn’t before. It is only in the last decade, ironically after I lost my father, that I grew wings. I think his constant emotional surveillance would not have allowed me to take chances in cinema. Now when I take chances, I make sure there is a certain amount of strategy and intelligence.”

See pics | As Karan Johar takes his babies Yash and Roohi home, here are their adorable first pics

He also said that honestly he never did take risks that he never took risks without backup plans or padding. “I would like, to be honest here that I never take a risk that I know is going to fight me in a way that I will repent, there is always some kind of padding, and that dilutes the impact of the risks I am taking, I make sure that at least some of my bases are covered,” he said and recounted, “When I directed Bombay Talkies which dealt with homosexuality, and how it is sometimes hidden because of social pressures, I did take my chances with it. Today there is a lot more freedom I exercise when it comes to my work. I have stopped thinking a lot and worrying about the repercussions, as there is a saying in Hindi, ‘kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna’. You have to act deaf as today opinions are available at every counter of life… People have a lot of time in the world to give you their opinion, and it is what you choose to take and what you choose not to. You can call it a good mid-life crisis, but I am 44, and I don’t listen to people anymore.”

When Karan Johar was asked to give a couple of tips on how to bring up children, he first said that it is too early for him to advice and said, “I think, I wish parents would encourage their children to listen and not just watch. The problem with the younger generation is they just watch and have stopped listening. They are so absorbed in watching, that if they just listen to the sounds of life there is so much to absorb.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd