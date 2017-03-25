Karan Johar did not attend the funeral of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father. Is this really the reason?

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still annoyed with Karan Johar for not attending her father’s funeral and prayer meet. Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still annoyed with Karan Johar for not attending her father’s funeral and prayer meet.

There was a lot of gossip about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being annoyed with Karan Johar for not attending her father’s funeral and prayer meet. It was also rumoured that an alleged fallout happened between them some time after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sources close to the actor have however refuted of any trouble between the actor and director. Rubbishing all rumours, it said that the reason behind Karan Johar’s absence was his two newborn babies, Yash and Roohi which has kept him busy.

“Both the kids have been in the NICU ever since they were born. They are supposed to come home any day now. Karan has been spending most of his free time at the hospital or making arrangements for the kids at home,” said a source to India.com.

Karan may not have attended the prayer meet but he did visit the couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya personally at the hospital.

“Aishwarya is currently mourning the death of her father and will be out of public eye for some time now. Till then, we will just have to wait and watch to know if Karan and Aishwarya have gone from being friends-to-foes or if they have sorted issues (if any) between them,” said the same source.

According to another report in Pinkvilla, “Though he was missing from the funeral and the prayer meeting, his mother Hiroo Johar was present at the prayer meeting. Karan shares a great equation with both Aishwarya and Abhishek. So there is no question of anyone being upset with each other. Their bond is beyond all this. All these reports that Aishwarya is miffed with KJo are false. Nothing of that sort would have even crossed anyone’s mind.”

Recently in the last episode of Koffee With Karan, the team released a video where Alia had asked the director which one he would pick to kill, marry and hook up with between Aishwarya, Katrina and Deepika. The director confessed that he would have to kill Aishwarya because Abhishek is his dear friend hence he can neither marry or hook up with her.

