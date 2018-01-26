Calling Karan host Karan Johar says Deepika Padukone would be the perfect daughter-in-law

Here’s everything that happened in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s radio show Calling Karan. Here’s everything that happened in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s radio show Calling Karan.

Karan Johar could definitely be credited as an expert in relationships post the radio show Calling Karan which he hosts on 104.8 Ishq FM. And this week’s webisode was all about family interefernece in relationships and annoying Whatsapp groups.

When the first caller of the day shared how her boyfriend’s family dismisses her profession of a hairstylist, here’s what an almost furious Karan advised her. He asked her to sit the guy’s family down and explain that they should respect the career line she has chosen for herself and not pester her to become a schoolteacher. The second caller also came with a similar problem to Karan. He shared how he was annoyed with the constantly buzzing family group and things went really downhill when his uncle shared an intimate click of the boy hugging a girl. Advising him to let things be, Karan asked the caller to stop paying heed to such nosey remarks.

Karan also shared his view on the kind of authority family members should be granted in a relationship saying, “Sharing every detail of your relationship with your family is like handing them the invitation to interfere in your life. While it may be good to get a second opinion from your loved ones, avoid telling them some details by letting them know that you and your spouse are handling it privately.”

He also added, “There is a difference between family advise and family interference, don’t get confused. My Karan verdict is: seeking out advise from your family about your relationship is normal, where a problem can develop is when every decision that needs to be made in your relationship must also be approved by your family. There need to be some boundaries.”

In a rather fun segment that followed, Karan was asked who would he name the evil mother-in-law of Bollywood. Karan, being the goody-good filmmaker refused to take a name. But when the next caller reversed the situation and asked, “If Bollywood were a family, who be the most loving mother-in-law”, he took his time and responded with Jaya Bachchan’s name. Well, we have already seen Jaya essay that role with finesse in Karan’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

But in one of the best moments of the episode, when Karan was asked who would be the ideal daughter-in-law for Bollywood, Karan quickly took Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone’s name. Just a few days ago, rumour mills were abuzz that Deepika and her alleged beau Ranveer Singh were to tie the knot soon. Well, they have Karan’s blessings, it seems.

Meanwhile, the surprise caller for the episode was Student of The Year actor Sana Syed who put Karan in a rather tough spot. Sana asked Karan’s advise on choosing between live-in relationships and marriage. Here’s what Ishq FM’s love guru said, “I can’t advice you to go for a live-in relationship, your parents might not like that. Would I advise you to get married? The fact that you are also thinking of a live-in relationship means that you are not ready for marriage, so can you not do either and just decide whether he is the right guy or not first?” Looks like, Karan wisely dodged the question.

